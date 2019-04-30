Gov. Seriake Dickson presents staff of office to Tuomo monarch

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI – Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has presented a staff of office to the newly installed Ebenana-owei of Tuomo Clan, Ekeremor local government area, King Ndakwe Tryford Pius, amidst jubilation.

Presenting the staff of office to the monarch at Torugbene community 2 on Monday, Gov Dickson, represented by the Commissioner for Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Saviour Abegi, congratulated the monarch and tasked him to lead with the fear of God.

He also advised his subjects to avoid unnecessary protests and allegations against the throne, noting it was their unanimous decision to crown him as traditional ruler of the clan.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Julius Tarabiri Government, however, thanked Gov. Dickson for deeming it fit to give the staff of office to their new king, stressing the kingdom expected rapid development by dint of the gesture.

Chief Government, who is chairman Delta State Urban Water Board, said “we expect rapid development in Tuomo clan here in Bayelsa state.

“My advice to the people of Tuomo clan is to embrace the activities of government.

“They should try as much as possible to let peace reign because it is only peace that can bring development to the clan”

