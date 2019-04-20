Gospel musician, Adenuga Oluwakemi to celebrate Easter with worship concert, ‘Kara Africa’

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

All is set for the maiden edition of gospel musician, Adenuga Oluwakemi’s music concert titled ‘Kara Africa’, scheduled to hold tomorrow, Easter Monday, at Kudos Event Centre, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja.

According to Adenuga, the worship concert, where she would also be releasing two new singles, would be a relaxing and unforgettable experience

“Kara is a Hebrew word; it means bowing down in worship. The concert would take place on April, 22 2019, Easter Monday. Organizing a concert is not easy, that is if you really need to do one. It is about me bringing people to create an atmosphere where they can worship God the way they want.

It’s not going to be so churchy, people would feel more relaxed just like when they go for comedy shows but they will worship God at the same time. I would also be releasing two singles that day, ‘Rejoice’ and ‘Ku Ise’ (Well done),” she said.

Speaking about the challenges she has had to grapple with in the Nigerian music industry, she shared her displeasure with industry stakeholders who address musicians who are yet to make a name in the music industry as ‘Up and coming’.

“The number one challenge I face in the industry and I will like to correct is that most people call us up and coming artistes because we don’t have the name yet, and that notion is wrong because you have no idea where the person in question is coming from, or the lives he/she has impacted. Some of these people they refer to as up and coming can do far better than the ones that already have the names,” she said.

She added that even churches are partial in their dealings with fast rising gospel artistes because they are yet to make the name.

“When churches want to invite you and your crew for example, they can give the ones with name one million naira and you fifty thousand naira. Churches should quit doing that but should look for the message being brought instead. It’s true the name can pull crowd for them but they should not use that as a yardstick to judge others. It’s so wrong and disheartening,” she lamented.