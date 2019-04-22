Good Friday Killings: Benue govt slams 24 hour curfew on Katsina/Ala

The Benue State Government has imposed a 24 hour- curfew on Katsina-Ala town of the state with effect from Monday, April 22, 2019, as part of efforts to restore peace and ensure the security of lives and property in that part of the state.

The curfew came on the heels of the recent conflict between the Ikurav and Shitile people in the area where lives were lists recently.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Acting Governor Ogaba Ede, the curfew which would take immediate effect would be reviewed as the situation demanded.

Part of the statement read, “the Acting Governor of the State, Benson Abounu urges the people of Katsina-Ala to cooperate with security operatives by obeying the curfew.

“The Government also warns that anyone found fomenting trouble in the area or in other parts of the state will be apprehended and punished according to law.

“The Benue State Government reassures the people that more security personnel have been deployed to Katsina-Ala to end the crisis, and it will continue to give security agencies every needed support to succeed.”