Gombe Easter accident: IGP orders investigation as police confirm 11 dead

By Joseph Erunke

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into a fatal car accident in Gombe State on Easter day, where 11 people were reported dead.

Adamu, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving.

The statement read: “Sequel to the unfortunate fatal motor accident which occurred yesterday, 21st April 2019 and led to the death of 11 persons and serious injury to 30 others, the Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The accident occurred along Gombe-Biu road. Eye-witness accounts reveal that the accident occurred as a result of the loss of control of the vehicle by the driver while driving along Gadan Malale and heading towards the central roundabout, and on reaching a point at Unguwan waja, rammed into a procession of crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

“With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver one Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while thirty (30) other persons injured are currently receiving treatment.

“Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on-the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

“The IGP, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, has advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond.”

Vanguard