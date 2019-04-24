Glasgow Caledonian University Offers Automatic Scholarship For September 2019

Glasgow Caledonian University is offering over 12% Scholarship for ALL postgraduate applicants interested in enrolling to study at the University come the September 2019 Start – There are also FULL tuition Scholarships available on selected programmes for Nigerians. The University also offers flexible 8 installments tuition payment plans for all undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes and accepts WAEC and NECO English for Postgraduate students in place of the IELTS.

Glasgow Caledonian University is located in Glasgow, Scotland, UK and boasts of campus for over 20,000 students, 1,600 Staff from 100 Nationalities. We are ranked in the world’s top 150 universities in the Times Higher Education’s 200 under 50 leagues (2017).

Glasgow Caledonian University offers high-quality teaching, innovative facilities and specialist areas of study in Business, Engineering, Computing, Health and Life Sciences, Media etc. With campuses in Glasgow London and New York, GCU accepts applicants to our year 1 equivalent international foundation programme with average 5 Credits in WAEC, NECO or IGCSE. Click the image for more information