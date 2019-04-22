Fraud

By Vincent Ujumadu

Fraud- THE Federal High Court sitting in Awka will on May 30, 2019, begin hearing on the case of obtaining by false pretence involving the manager of Nnewi United football club of Nnewi, Mr. Olisa Onuchukwu.

Onuchukwu allegedly obtained the sum of N2.8 million from an Awka-based businessman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu on the pretext that he would use it to facilitate travel for young players who wished to play football in foreign countries.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect allegedly committed the offence between July and October 2017.

The charge read: “That between July and October 2017 at Awka within the Judicial Division of the Federal High Court Awka you did by false pretense and with the intent to defraud, obtained from Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu the sum of N2.8 million paid into Zenith and Ecobank account numbers.

“You pretended that you will use the said amount to procure visa for Chukwunonso Anumba, Ikechukwu Nwinoh and Uchendu Jideofor to enable them travel abroad which you knew to be false and there is no truth in it, thereby committed offense contrary to section 1(1)a and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2006.”.

At the last sitting of the court, Onuchukwu pleaded not guilty of the offence when the charges were read to him.

Although the defense council, N.A Onwuechi applied for bail on behalf of the accused, it was turned down by the presiding judge, Justice B. Quadri.

Justice Quadri directed that a written bail application be filed and the conditions perfected while the accused was remanded in custody.

