François Hollande honours Marvella Odili

By Dayo Adesulu

Founder and CEO of Save Our Needy Organisation, Marvella Odili, has been honoured with the French International Prizefor her laudable work to end the extreme poverty in Africa through education and economic empowerment. She was honoured on April 18th in Pari, France.

Her project, “Connecting Marginalized Women To Technology and Development” was selected as one of the 5 winners of the French International Prize which promotes women entrepreneurship, leadership and technology.

Through her project, Marvella has empowered under served young women with knowledge and skills in ICT, digital technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

With this award, Marvella who has implemented her project in Lagos, Ibadan and Delta States will be able to expand her project to reach other geo-political zones in Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria.

The award was presented to her by François Hollande, ex-President of France and President of Fondation La France S’engage (FFE) who gave an exceptional speech during the award reception ceremony at Paris. Other winners of the Prize are from Madagascar, Afghanistan, Togo and Burkina Faso.