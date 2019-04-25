Breaking News
François Hollande honours Marvella Odili

By Urowayino Warami

By Dayo Adesulu

Founder  and CEO of Save Our Needy Organisation, Marvella Odili, has been honoured with the French International Prizefor  her laudable work  to  end the extreme poverty in Africa through education and economic empowerment. She was honoured on April 18th in Pari, France.

Her project, “Connecting Marginalized  Women  To Technology and Development”  was  selected as  one of  the 5 winners of the French International Prize  which promotes  women entrepreneurship, leadership and technology.
Founder  and CEO of Save Our Needy Organisation, Marvella Odili and François Hollande, ex-President of  France  and President of Fondation La France S’engage (FFE) during her honours in Pari, France.

Through her project, Marvella has empowered under served young women with knowledge and skills in ICT,  digital technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

With  this award, Marvella who has implemented her project in Lagos, Ibadan and Delta States  will be  able to  expand  her project to reach other geo-political zones in Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria.

The award was presented to her  by François Hollande, ex-President of  France  and President of Fondation La France S’engage (FFE)  who gave an exceptional speech  during the  award reception  ceremony at Paris.   Other  winners of  the  Prize are from Madagascar, Afghanistan, Togo  and Burkina Faso.


