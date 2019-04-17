Former Benin NBA chairman escapes from kidnappers with injuries

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE former Benin branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Razaq Isenalumhe Tuesday night escaped from suspected kidnappers and sustained injuries.

Vanguard gathered that his abductors had laid ambush around his residence in Upper Mission Extension in the outskirts of Benin City and forcefully wanted to take him away in his Toyota Spider Saloon car but he was said to have escaped from his abductors and in the process sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital and his car was reportedly recovered yesterday morning by the police.

The development was said to have infuriated members of the NBA as they alleged that they were becoming targets of kidnappers in the state and are threatening to suspend rendering legal services to suspected kidnappers in courts.

Oba of Benin advocates tough sanctions for human traffickers

Confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary, NBA Benin branch, Douglas Ogbankwa confirmed the development.

He told Vanguard that “the vehicle of the former NBA Benin chairman Razaq Isenalumhe Esq.,-a Toyota Spider Saloon Car which was used to kidnap him albeit for a short while, as he escaped miraculously, has been recovered this Morning by the Police. The former Chairman is hale and hearty but is being attended to for the shock he received as a result of the incident. We are calling an emergency meeting this evening because we are becoming worried at the level of kidnap of our members and even the killing of some”

It would be recalled that the Auchi Branch chairman of the NBA, Mr A.O. Itemuagbo was last November kidnapped near Ehor along the Auchi –Benin road and in the process, his wife was killed.