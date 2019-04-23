Fish out corrupt politicians in APC, Uwabuofu tells Buhari

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH – STALWART of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Chidi Uwabuofu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out dubious elements seeking refuge under the APC, saying the party could not afford to be a safe haven for corrupt politicians.

Uwabuofu, in a statement yesterday, said: “Those who created Nigeria’s problems cannot by a mere change of their political parties become the harbingers of solution and progress.

“Mr. President’s commitment to fighting corrupt practices no doubt is revamping our tainted image internationally, an image occasioned by the past democratic governments’ tolerance for grand corruption.

“However, there are complains of partisan bias in the fight against corruption — the allegation that the former PDP chieftains that switched alliance to APC are being shielded in the fight against corruption for political reasons.

“I don’t know how true this claim is, but If the fight against corruption is biased and is just a ready-made instrument for the political persecution of perceived enemies, then Nigeria is doomed. To stand a chance of minimising corruption for the public good, the crusade against it must be free from politics. It must be fair and sincere in all ramifications.

“I, therefore, expect Buhari to charge up anti-corruption agencies to look within for these individuals who allegedly leaped out from the main opposition party in order to evade justice and bring them to book.

“I also urge all those who have evidence of corruption against these decampees to forward their complaints to the appropriate offices for investigation and possible prosecution.

“Moreover, I understand that every Nigerian reserves the constitutional right to join any political party that aligns with his or her innate aspirations, and that political parties are open for all, but as a progressive party, APC must protect its integrity by setting up standards for examining individuals that are moving in from the other parties.

“I, therefore, urge Mr president to consider a new breed of politicians who have got something to offer, for his NextLevel appointments.”