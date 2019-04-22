FG restates committment to rehabilitation of IDPs

…. empowers 64 Bakassi returnees in Yenagoa

By Samuel Oyadongha

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) say the Federal Government is committed to the rehabilitation of displaced persons.

The Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this yesterday in Yenagoa at a capacity building workshop for Bakassi returnees.

Beneficiaries, numbering over 60 were trained in soap making, fish processing and given starter packs as well as the capital after the one week programme.

She said, “the commission is not only looking beyond supporting displaced persons with relief materials but also lifting them out of their present challenges and rehabilitating them economically to be self-reliant.”

Represented by Mr Akintunde Oyesanya, South-South Zonal Coordinator NCFRMI, Farouq added, “giving the displaced person skills and start-up capital will make them be self-reliant and reintegrated into the society.”

“The 64 beneficiaries many of whom have been at a makeshift camp for more than 10 years were provided with soap making and fish processing kits as well as a take-off grant as capital.

“NCFRMI had extensive counselling sessions with the selected beneficiaries to discourage them from selling the start up equipment donated to them and resorting to depending on handouts.”

According to her, “the training curriculum included entrepreneurship education, marketing as well as small business management skills.

“The trainees will be mentored, monitored and given further financial support to further expand their businesses and make them employers of labour.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Esther Mike, thanked the federal government and NCFRMI for the new approach to managing the welfare of displaced persons.

She said, “I am glad to be selected for this pilot scheme, this approach of empowering people with skills, starter kits and capital is going to change the life of people who were dependants to being self-sustaining.

“I was trained for five days in soap making and the training was practical and I mastered it so much and with the kit provided and capital, I am ready to go into business, I believe I will now support my family.”

Another beneficiary and leader of the Bakassi returnees in the state, Mr Jeremaih Jerry-Wemi, noted that the training he had in fishery and processing would help improve his standard of living and that of other displaced persons.

He appealed to the commission to increase the skills areas covered to give displaced persons more choices and increase their chances of survival.

“We appeal to NCFRMI to enlarge the skills area to give people more choices, this is because when people choose to do what they love, it makes them more likely to succeed.

“We commend the Commission for this initiative, it is well thought out and I am very optimistic that most of the 64 beneficiaries, majority of who are women would succeed and make it,” he said.