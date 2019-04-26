The Federal Government has registered 3, 031, 065 individuals and 755, 112 households in the ongoing National Social Register (NSR) being handled by the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO)

According to the 2019 report, made available to journalists, signed by Apera Iorwa, the National Coordinator NASSCO, the register “provides a gateway for people to register and be considered for potential inclusion in social programs.

“The NSR has state coordinating offices set up in all but one state with a memorandum of understanding signed with 36 states and the FCT. ”

In 2017, the Federal Government said it would register about five million Nigerians in the ongoing National Social Register for the Poor and Vulnerable Households.

The 2019 report shows that the registration was carried out in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for 30 per cent of the local governments across the states.

Newsmen gathered that Katsina has the highest number of households visited – 113, 268 and individuals – 507, 160.

Also, 1, 499, 042 males and 1, 532, 023 females were registered, 96.78 per cent were not disabled and 3.22 per cent were disabled.

The report states that NASSCO will formally inform social intervention stakeholders on the data availability of Poor, Vulnerable households for mining.