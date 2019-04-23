The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with other partners on Tuesday inaugurated 11 strategic health documents towards reversing infant and maternal mortality indices in the country.

The documents were also aimed at improving the rights of persons living with a disability.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who inaugurated the document on Tuesday in Abuja, said they would provide policy direction for stakeholders on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health service delivery.

He also said the documents would address pertinent issues relating to gender and rights of persons living with a disability.

“The documents have been designed to address emerging issues and to adopt evidence-based practices that have been implemented at scale to address the sexual and reproductive health challenges of adolescents, women and persons living with disabilities,’’ he said.

He said the 198 million population of Nigeria had adolescents and women contributing significantly to the figure.

He described the health and wellbeing of adolescents and women as very important to the government.

The also minister reiterated that the Federal Government was committed to providing Comprehensive and Integrated Sexual and Reproductive Health services for all Nigerians.

“It is in keeping with our determination to make further progress with the scale-up of on-going interventions that we are gathered here today to launch these key documents.

“I strongly believe that their implementation will facilitate the achievement of our set targets,’’ he said.

The documents among others included the National Strategic Framework for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula in Nigeria 2019 – 2023; An Orientation Package for Health Care Providers “FMOH 2018 ANC Model”.

Others were Task Shifting and Task Sharing Policy December 2018; Task Shifting and Task Sharing Standard of Practice, December 2018.

“Manual for Training Doctors and Nurses/Midwives on Postpartum Family Planning Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (PP LARC) Methods (PPIUD and Implants) Training Manual.

“Manual for Training Community Health Extension Workers on Postpartum Family Planning Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (PP LARC) Methods (PPIUD and Implants) Training Manual.

The Officer of Charge of World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria, Dr Clement Peters, congratulated the Federal Government for achieving the feat.

According to him, the documents prove that Nigeria has vibrant tools for addressing the high burden of maternal and infant mortality.

“The documents improve government’s efforts towards achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals,’’ he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the agency towards full implementation of the policies, through the provisions of technical expertise and engaging government at all levels through monitoring and evaluation framework.

The acting Country Director of UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Dr Eugene Kongnyuy, said the documents related to three thematic focus of UNFPA which included sexual and reproductive health rights, the overarching principles of the strong health workforce.

Kongnyuy, represented by Dr. Rabi Sagir, said some of the documents were central to achieving universal access to sexual and reproductive health, and universal health coverage.

She added that most of the documents were in line with the principle of Sustainable Development goals of the United Nations.

“In this regard, UNFPA is pleased to be associated with the success of the federal ministry of health and stands to continue with the collaborations,” she added.

Vanguard