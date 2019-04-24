FG condemns killing of British aid worker, Faye Mooney in Kaduna

By Victoria Ojeme

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the killing of a British aid worker, Miss Faye Mooney, who until her untimely death was a staff of a non-governmental aid agency, Mercy Corps.

The ministry in a statement by its Acting Spokesperson Friday Akpan on Tuesday in Abuja, described the killing as painful and sad.

Akpan said the aid worker was among two people killed and three kidnapped on April 19 at a recreational resort in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commiserates with the family of the deceased and the High Commission of the United Kingdom in Abuja for the unfortunate incident

“It calls on relevant Nigerian security agencies to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Ministry also wishes to assure foreign nationals working in Nigeria that the Federal Government is committed to guarantee their safety by ensuring the security of lives and property,” he said.

