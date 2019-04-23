Amnesty office

By Jimitota Onoyume

IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, has called on the federal government to investigate allegations of corrupt practices going on in the amnesty office.

President of the body, Mr Austin Ozobo in a statement also signed by the Publicity secretary of the body, Comrade Danie Ezekiel said the federal government should not hesitate to sack those found wanting in the office.

The group also accused some contractors handling various training programs for the ex-agitators of allegedly diverting funds meant for the exercise.

The group further warned that failure to address the alleged sharp practices by the vendors could lead to collapse of the program, forcing the ex-agitators to resume hostilities in the region.

“It is pertinent to know that the poor handling of the amnesty programme may aggravate anger of ex_agitators to return to the creeks which may bring the amnesty programme to rubble and defeat.“, the statement said.

The group also urged the amnesty office to investigate alleged diversion of stipends of 15 ex-agitators from Asigborodo camp in Edo state, alleging that they had not been paid in the last seven months.

“They are legible ex_agitators integrated into the first phase of the amnesty programme, and they have been receiving their monthly stipends since inception of the programme till the last 7months

Therefore, we call on Charles Dokubo to reverse back to the original beneficiaries and all diverted stipends should be paid, failure of these we will press on “, the group said.

