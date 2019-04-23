Fayemi admonishes youths on good reading culture

The wife of Ekiti Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi has advised Nigerian youths to develop good reading habit that would stimulate their intellect and thinking faculties.

Fayemi gave the advice on Tuesday at the 2019 World Reading Day in Ado Ekiti.

She told the gathering of youths that sustainable growth and development can only be achieved through adequate and continuous pursuit of knowledge.

She, however, decried the negligence of youths towards reading, saying that the behaviour had negatively impacted on Nigeria development process.

‘We have been shown continuously that girl-child education drives development’

The wife of the governor said it was sad that youths now give prominence to frivolities, rather than engaging in activities capable of sharpening their intelligence and reasoning through reading.

She said the present administration will soon embark on building of public library to support quality education in the state.

Fayemi also advocated for the incorporation of sex education into the country’s school curriculum, saying that this would open up children knowledge on sex and prevent abuse.

She explained that one of the major problems facing Nigeria parents and children was the shame and the secrecy in discussing sex matters.

She said efforts should be geared towards sensitising children on sex education at various ages and what they should expect as it relates to puberty as they grow.