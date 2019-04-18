Farmers-herdsmen clash: Ekiti monarch faults Police over casualty claim

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—AGAINST the denials by the Ekiti State Police Command that nobody was killed in the Monday attack at Iyemero -Ekiti, the traditional ruler of the Community, Olu of Iyemero, Oba Ebenezer Ogungbemi, has insisted that two people were killed in the attack allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani herders.

Some suspected herdsmen had in the early hours of Monday invaded a farmstead at Eda in Iyemero, in Ikole Local government and shot a seven year old boy and a couple which led to the death of the husband, who later died later died.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba had in a statement, on Tuesday, dismissed the widely circulated report that the attack was perpetrated by suspected herdsmen.

Amba also denied the claim that two people were killed in the attack, describing the report as mere hearsay.

He claimed that preliminary report by his command indicated that the attack was carried out by armed robbers and that nobody died during the operation.

However, the monarch insisted that two persons were shot dead. He said this when the delegation sent by Governor Kayode Fayemi to commiserate with the town visited him ruler.

Oba Ogungbemi said: “They invaded the community at midnight and shot a seven year old boy and scattered his head. They also shot a couple in the other house and the husband died after they were rushed to Ikole General Hospital and the bullets could not be extracted from his body early enough.

“They have removed the bullets from the body of the wife and she has been referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti for treatment.

“What we know is that the robbers used to escape through Ikole-Itapaji-Iyemero-Eruku route to Kwara State after robbing banks in Ado Ekiti, it is a fact that we have a porous border.”

He restated calls for the establishment of a police station in the town to curb these vampires.

He added: “The correct information now is that, two people had died. People can’t go to their camp, because they are afraid.

“About 60 of them have been displaced and they were here in my palace till Wednesday before they left.”