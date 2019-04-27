Breaking News
Ezomo, wife, bag Okere-Urhobo chieftaincy titles

The Orosuen ( traditional ruler) of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Paul Okumagba, Idama 11, has conferred Chief Cyril Ezomo and his wife, Onome, with chieftaincy titles of Okere Kingdom.

L- R: Prince Eweta; Double Chief Cyril Ezomo; his wife, Chief (Mrs) Onome Ezomo and the Ezomo of the ancient Bini Kingdom shortly after the chieftaincy conferments ceremony on Chief and Chief ( Mrs) Ezomo by HRM Idama 11, the Orosuen of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, yesterday.

Chief  Ezomo and the wife were honoured with Ugo and Eruvwu   of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, respectively for their contribution towards .

Speaking to journalists  after the conferment, Chief Ezomo on behalf of his wife, expressed appreciation to HRM Idama 11 for the gesture which he noted that was a great honour for his family and paternal Bini people.

He further pledged their continuous loyalty to the Okere-Urhobo monarch and Okere-Urhobo people and thanked others that contributed to the success of the event.

The couple were accompanied to the occasion by a cultural dance group from the ancient Bini Kingdom


