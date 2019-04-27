Ezomo, wife, bag Okere-Urhobo chieftaincy titles

The Orosuen ( traditional ruler) of Okere Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Paul Okumagba, Idama 11, has conferred Chief Cyril Ezomo and his wife, Onome, with chieftaincy titles of Okere Kingdom.

Chief Ezomo and the wife were honoured with Ugo and Eruvwu of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, respectively for their contribution towards .

Speaking to journalists after the conferment, Chief Ezomo on behalf of his wife, expressed appreciation to HRM Idama 11 for the gesture which he noted that was a great honour for his family and paternal Bini people.

He further pledged their continuous loyalty to the Okere-Urhobo monarch and Okere-Urhobo people and thanked others that contributed to the success of the event.

The couple were accompanied to the occasion by a cultural dance group from the ancient Bini Kingdom