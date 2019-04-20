Expatriate lady, one other killed in Kajuru

…as suspected kidnappers abduct 3 others

Ben Agande, Kaduna

AN unnamed expatriate lady and another person were killed in Kajuru by suspected kidnappers who also abducted three other persons from a popular resort in the area.

The victims of the latest attack reportedly came from Lagos as tourists to the resort and were allegedly attacked at about midnight while hosting a party.

While confirming the report, the state police command said efforts are being made to rescue the abducted persons and bring perpetrators of the incident to book. The command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, in a statement appealed to anyone with useful information to contact the police

The statement reads:

“On 20/04/19 at about 0020hrs, we received an information through DPO Kajuru that at about 2340hrs, some suspected Kidnappers armed with dangerous weapons gained entry into a recreational resort called Kajuru Castle in Kajuru Local Government Area, shooting sporadically and in the process shot dead two persons including an expatriate lady, and took away three others. Patrol Teams led by the DPO rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to St. Gerald Hospital.

“Investigation later revealed that the victims along with twelve others came from Lagos on tourism after which they organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

“Normally, whenever such social events would happen, the organisers used to inform the Police for security coverage, but the party was done without the knowledge of the Police in the area as traditionally done. However, intensive efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons, apprehend the fleeing culprits and bring them to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, appeals to members of the public to assist the Police with relevant information that would help in the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous acts”