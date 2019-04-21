Breaking News
Everton vs Man Utd: Solskjaer rejigs lineup for toffees clash

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Emmanuel Okogba

Everton vs Man Utd: Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made changes to his lineup ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday.

Notable among those missing out on a starting spot is Ashley Young who has often been captain under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the continued absence of Antonio Valencia

The 33-year-old has come in for criticism for some recent displays, most recently in the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Tuesday.

Victor Lindelof is expected to start on the right of defence, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling occupy the centre-back roles while Diogo Dalot comes in for Young at left-back.

In attack, Romelu Lukaku has been restored to the side against his old club, supported by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

There is also a return to midfield for Nemanja Matic, who has not played since the 2-1 win over Watford on March 30 due to illness and injury.

Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard drop to the bench, where Alexis Sanchez also keeps his spot after making a brief return from a knee injury in the defeat to Barca at Camp Nou.

Everton vs Man Utd ended 2-1 earlier in the season.

