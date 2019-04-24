Eventstracer to provide transformational skills to SMEs

By Juliet Umeh

Worried by un-coordination among stakeholders in the event planning industry, which results to gaps in the expected value, a foremost online event industry hub, Eventstracer, is set to host a summit for Small and Medium Size Event Planners to integrate them in order to attract value.

The summit, which is to be held in May at Best Western Star Fire Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, is dubbed: Growing my Event.

Speaking at a pre-summit media briefing, General Manager of the digital platform, Mr. Maxwell Nzekwe, said the summit will equip the stakeholders with transformational knowledge about event management and business skills.

Nzekwe said: “Despite the growth in Nigeria’s event industry, research carried out by Eventstracer showed that gaps still exist in the provision of value to stakeholders in the event industry.

He identified these stakeholders as event sponsors, event owners, exhibitors, event venue owners and event visitors, stating that the summit will help integrate and equip them with requisite skills.

Nzekwe said: “The event value chain which consists of event naming, event design, venue choice and event execution still requires plenty of development for the event industry to keep growing and this is one of the reasons Eventstracer is organising this summit.”

He said the summit will have speakers like Convener of the Nigeria International Film Summit, NIFS, which is held annually in Lagos, Paris and Los Angeles; Executive Director of Balmoral Events Limited, Mr. Adegoke Obembe and a Certified Business Coach,Folasade Odunaiya.

According to him, these speakers were carefully selected based on their broad experiences, achievements and expertise across all aspects of the event management industry.