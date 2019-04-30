Establishment of new university: Why are you protesting, Okorocha asks youths

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described the ongoing protest by Ohaji/Egbema youth over the establishment of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the main campus of Imo state polytechnic Umuagwo as mischievous.

He said the protest was being sponsored by some unpatriotic leaders in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area and some hostel owners in the area.

Katsina attacks: IDPs rises to 2,221 as AIG visits spot

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in Owerri on Tuesday, Okorocha warned those behind the protest to desist from it and allow lofty projects of government to thrive.

He said: “The attention of my government has been drawn to the misleading and inciting protest by some youths of Ohaji/Egbema LGA over relocation of the state polytechnic.

“It is very unfortunate that some people have decided to play politics with everything in Imo, including developmental projects in the state.

“It is very bad that the youths have allowed themselves to be used for protest against the development of the state, otherwise why will any sensible youth protest against sitting of a university in their area?’’

The governor had announced the establishment of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences which he named Aboh/Ngor Umuagwo University.

He announced that the structure of Imo Polytechnic Umuagwo would house the new university, while the polytechnic would be relocated to Ehime/Mbano Local Government Area (LGA).

Again, gunmen kill 10, injure 5 in Katsina

The decision however led to a serious protest by leaders and youths of Ohaji/Egbema, the host community of Imo State Polytechnic.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) issued the certificate of registration for the take-off of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in Imo, as the 49th state owned university in Nigeria on April 18.