Enugu government equips 216 secondary schools with E-libraries

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- Enugu state government has equipped no less than 216 out of 292 secondary schools with E-libraries where student surf the internet even from the rural areas.

This development is coming on the heels of alleged infrastructural decay, lack of adequate teachers and other forms of shortcomings in some primary and post-primary education system in Nigeria.

The state has however silently revolutionized the educational system to the benefit her future generation under the administration Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

Chairman of the state Post Primary Schools Management Board, PPSMB, Mr Nestor Ezeme in an interview with Vanguard, said that equipment for the entire 292 secondary schools have already been procured, while installations are on going to finish the remaining few schools that have not been installed.

“The E-libraries are crucial to students whose examinations are now mostly by Computer Based Tests, CBT. This is a progressive development in secondary education that was not experienced by those that attended secondary schools in the last millennium. The advantage is that graduates of this standard are worldwide compliant to tackle evolving challenges.

“No less than 62 secondary schools science laboratories have also been fully equipped so far while installations are still ongoing in many other secondary schools in the state. Whereas some school buildings require renovation, over 250 classroom blocks have been reconstructed in the state to create better environment for learning under the Ugwuanyi government.

“We recently recruited 1000 teachers, converted 7, 832 adhoc teachers and we already have Exco approval to recruit more 1000 teachers. The confidence in public schools is coming back but one of the problems we are having is space. So we are building and expanding,” Ezeme stated.

A case study of the secondary schools is the popular National Grammar School Nike, NAGRAM Enugu, whose glory dates back in time when academic and sports men were fed from the school, particularly after the Nigeria civil war.

Nike Boys produced the likes of veteran Actor, Zack Orji; great footballer, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha just to name but two of the school alumni.