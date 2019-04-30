Emeka Ikedi honoured at the Difference Global Awards

By Chris Onuoha

Former National Youth Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Emeka Ikedi have been honoured with the Difference Youth Icon of the year award by the Difference Global Awards, an organization that promotes peace, unity and progress.

He received the award alongside other important personalities at the 2019 edition of the Difference Global Awards held in National Merit House, Abuja.

According to the Project Director of the Difference Global Awards, Mr. Dominic Eluagu, the personalities are recognised to contributing to the Nigeria Dream through their involvement in several initiatives that promotes Peace, Unity and Progress in the country.

He added that Hon. Emeka Ikedi had also been involved in humanitarian gestures over the years, which had promoted social peace and harmony, which was in consonance with the objectives of the organization.

The 2019 edition of the prestigious awards cut across over 15 categories with recipients picked from various field of human endeavors.

Other personalities that were honoured at the event include 2019 Presidential Candidate of ANRP, Mr. Tope Fasau, DG of NITDA, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Mr. Kingsley Obiukwu, Managing Director of Bolton White Hotel, Founder of Alliance for New Nigeria Party, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, Comrade Bishop Amakiri, National .Chairman of Young Progressive Party, Mr. Demola Banjo, Chairman of Prixair Group, Osasu Igbinedion, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, Executive Director Niger Delta Power Holding Company and a few others.