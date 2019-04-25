Embark on fumigation to control malaria, Lawmaker urges Nigerians

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – MEMBER of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chukwuemeka Ogbuabor, Thursday urged Nigerians to use relevant chemicals to fumigate their environment to dispatch the bacteria that causes malaria.

Ogbuabor, who is the member representing Isi-Uzo State Constituency, and House Committee Chairman on Health, also advised Nigerians to sleep under anti mosquito treated nets.

The House committee chairman on Health posited that fumigating the environment would rid the society of the vectors that transmit malaria through mosquitoes to man.

“As we mark the World Malaria Day, I urge us to fumigate our environment to reduce the vector that transmits the malaria parasite.

“People should sleep in insecticide treated nets,” Dr. Ogbuabor urges.

He said that Enugu State government has done a lot to check the spread of malaria and for this reason has established at least one primary health centre in each of the communities in the state where people could go for the treatment of malaria.