Elders take Ekiti Blueprint to monarchs

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

EKITI Council of Elders is taking the Ekiti State Blueprint to palaces across the state to acquaint monarchs and the people with the content.

The advocacy kicks off tomorrow at the Ewi palace in Ado Ekiti. The idea of the Blueprint was conceived by the Council with contributions from sons and daughters of Ekiti home and abroad with the aim of putting the state on a progressive track.

In a statement by the Chairman, Prof. Joseph Oluwosanmi; General Secretary, Hon. Niyi Ajibulu, and PRO, Dr. Bayo Orire, the Council congratulated the Ewi and the people of Ado Ekiti for the urbanization that has taken place in the city from 1996 till date.

“Ekiti Council of Elders appreciates His Royal Majesty The Ewi & his Council of Chiefs for supporting the Government & the town people affected by this vital developmental process”?, the statement said.

“The Council is happy that the New Iyin Road project has finally taken off and that the abandoned Civic Centre will be completed by December all of which will make Ado Ekiti more cosmopolitan.

“The resolve of governor Kayode Fayemi not to abandon projects initiated by his predecessor such as the New Oja Oba which is also of great importance to the people is highly commendable”.