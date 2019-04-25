EFCC nabs 32 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters also known as “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.”

The commission’s acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of Abeokuta, Ogun during a sting operation.

According t him, the suspects who ranged between the ages of 15 and 39 years, were taken by surprise when EFCC operatives swooped on them at one of their havens in the estate.

“Fourteen of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they are self-employed in various vocations.

“Their arrest was sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain illicit funds from unsuspecting victims.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.

“The suspects are already helping operatives of the Commission with useful information.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Orilade said.