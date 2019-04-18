Edo records 20,000 new registration in public schools, begins open day

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— Edo State government said it has recorded 20,000 increase in public schools registration of pupils for primary education in the state.

Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr Joan Oviawe stated this yesterday in a chat with journalists to herald the one year of its special intervention programme in primary education called EdoBest (Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation).

She said so far, 7,000 out of the 11,117 primary school teachers have been trained and provided with tablets on modern teaching techniques and through the process also get feedback on the performance or otherwise of the teachers in terms of regularity in teaching and punctuality in class.

Oviawe said another set of 615 teachers are currently undergoing training while she said nothing less than 800,000 free text books have been distributed to primary schools. Just as she said the Board has introduced electronic record for pupils with their data and those of their parents and guardians captured to monitor movement of pupils from one school to another and keep their proper records including academic performances.

She also told journalists that 232 public schools are being rehabilitated across the state with 56 of this number undergoing complete reconstruction.

“All these are being done in line with the vision of Governor Godwin Obaseki who is determined to take the standard of education particularly primary education to a very high level so that any pupil leaving primary six will be well equipped to even teach. This is being done at no cost to the pupil because primary education is completely free.”

She said to check cases of vandalism of school facilities, a School Board Management Committees (SBMC) has been established to take ownership of the facilities and help protect them just as she said the recent re-introduction of subvention to the schools is to provide needed funding to maintain the facilities being produced by the government.

She said Open day which enables parents to visit schools and see how their children were being taught has also been introduced and would hold twice in a term.