Edo Poly Usen launches App, charges students on innovation

In pursuit of the state government’s charge for tertiary institutions to lead the way for innovation in the state, three students of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, have developed a mobile software to fast track deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the school’s processes.



Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the feat was achieved by a team of students led by Ekhosuehi Kelvin, an ICT technologist. Other students involved in the project are Olufunmilayo Emmanuel Tope and Ola Philip Oluwaseun.

He said the students were tasked with the development of the application by the school to showcase their abilities and contribute to solving societal problems with the use of technology.

According to him, “The students are a good example of the spirit of enterprise and solution-driven approach to education that we have come to institute at the Polytechnic. The application developed by the students is already available on Google Playstore.

“It provides an interface for students to pay their fees, check their profile and also learn about latest developments in the school. There is a very impressive User Interface (UI) that makes it easy to navigate as well. So, essentially, we are proud of the students that have developed this application.”

He added that the school management is putting structures in place to engage the students in worthwhile endeavours and provide platforms for them to contribute to solving societal problems using technology.

He added, “We have ensured that a number of our programmes are geared towards ensuring that students are prepared to face the world and prove themselves to have acquired top-rate education at this polytechnic.

“We are very delighted that the first set of people we have given this task have proven to us that we are indeed a leading hub for ICT training. This must be commended.”