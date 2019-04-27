Edo, NEMA roll out agric intervention programme for farmers affected by flooding

The Edo State Government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced an agricultural intervention programme for farmers in three local government areas of the state affected by flood disaster in 2018.

The affected local governments are Etsako East, Estako Central and Esan South East Local Government Areas (LGAs).

During the inauguration of the programme in Etsako East and Etsako Central, Edo State Team Supervisor for the NEMA programme, Mr Christian Omeje, said the intervention was designed to provide farm inputs to the affected farmers and alleviate the sufferings from the disaster.

Omeje said the programme holds simultaneously in other states affected by the 2018 flood disaster to prevent food shortage across the country, noting that the first stage of the programme includes data capture of affected farmers, which will provide details on the type of inputs to be distributed.

“The first stage of the programme has commenced in Etsako East and will be extended to Etsako Central and Esan South East LGAs, while the second phase will involve distribution of farm inputs such as agrochemicals and seedlings to the farmers, who were captured at the first stage,” Omeje noted.

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, commended the Federal Government for the initiative and assured of the state government’s commitment to ensure a transparent process.

Yakubu said the initiative was a follow up to the distribution of relief materials by the state government, noting, “Farms in the three councils of the state were destroyed by the flood disaster. We believe NEMA’s agricultural programme will guarantee food security.”

Chairman, Etsako East LGA, Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh, commended the state and federal governments for the programme, noting, “We commend the cooperation between the state government and federal government in ensuring the victims of flood disaster in 2018 are given succor. The agricultural initiative is laudable and will increase food production in the state.”