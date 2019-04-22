Edo group urges Obaseki to open new hospital for public use

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—ALMOST three years after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the rebuilt part of the Benin Central Hospital which houses the trauma centre, breast cancer detective centre, executive wards, various x-ray sections and others with first class facilities, the Edo Unity League has joined the legion of Edo people and groups calling on Governor Godwin Obaseki to open the facility for public use.

A statement yesterday signed by the Deputy National Chairman of the League, Surveyor Martins Abdul Abulagba said the non opening of the fully furnished hospital was a disservice to the people and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the governor to open the hospital.

But the state Commissioner for Health, Dr David Osifo said the process of opening the facility was already on as personnel were being employed and trained to work in the facility and denied that the delay in opening the place was political.

The statement said “If the Governor truly mean well for the State, he will not be succumbing to pressure to playing pedestrian politics with the health of our people as it is believed in some quarters that his refusal to open the hospital is to continually tarnish the unassailable political image of his predecessor (Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial contest within the All Progressives Congress fold.

“It is a rude shock to every keen observer of socioeconomic indicators of governance in our dear state, and we can say without fear, let or hindrance that Governor Obaseki’s lip treatment to the health sector, particularly, the government’s blunt refusal to open a well built, tastily furnished and sophisticatedly equipped Central hospital is unsavory, wicked and a remarkably devious policy action against our people, many of whom critically need this facility for survival.

We seize this medium to appeal to President MuhammaduBuhari to prevail on the Governor to open the hospital for use immediately and unconditionally, as it amount to misuse of power for a Governor to place the health of his people on reverse gear simply because he perceived his predecessor’s towering legacies in odious light.”