Edo govt lauds Mabel Madojiemu Schools athletics meet

Edo State government has found the efforts made by former athlete, Mabel Madojiemu to revive athletics in the State commendable.

And the deputy governor, Dr. Philip Shaibu has promised to make a huge presence when the Princes Mabel Madojiemu Schools meet begin on May 6 in Benin City. According to former 400m hurdler, Henry Amike, the Edo State deputy governor has given his blessings to the catch them young meet, the first of its kind in many years.

“We have been to the office of the deputy governor and they were quite receptive and have pledged their support for the event,” said Amike who is the national 400m hurdles 48.50 secs record holder for many years.

“All preparations have been made and we are looking forward to a great event,” added Amike.

It was also gathered that traditional rulers from Igueben, Madojiemu’s home town have also signified their interest to attend the meet to support their daughter. Fifteen schools from the State will participate in the two-day meet.