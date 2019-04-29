Edo govt announces resumption date for public, private schools

The Edo State Government has announced that public and private schools in the state will resume on Monday, April 29, 2019, for the third term of the 2018/2019 academic session.

The government said public primary schools will resume a week later, on May 6, as a result of the ongoing Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) training for teachers in public primary schools.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Ruth Obahiagbon, noted, “All Public and Private schools in Edo State will resume for the Third Term of the 2018/2019 academic session on Monday 29th except for Public Primary Schools that are to resume on Monday May 6th, 2019.

She urged all stakeholders in the education sector to take note of the resumption date and commence school activities without delay, adding that parents and guardians are advised to send their children/wards to school as failure to do so will amount to breach of the Child Rights Law.

“The parent or guardian of any school child found loitering during school hours will be dealt with according to law,” Obahiagbon added.

Pupils in public schools are returning to school to an exciting learning experience made possible by the use of technological gadgets by their teachers, who have been trained to use a teachers’ computer to impact knowledge. Not less than 8700 teachers have been trained to use these computers by the Edo State Government under the Edo-BEST programme.