Edo 2020: group rallies support for Obaseki, Shaibu

A socio-political group, the New Phase of Edo has declared support for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu’s re-election in next year’s gubernatorial election in the state, arguing that the development strides recorded in the state in the last three years must be sustained beyond 2020.



One of the leaders of the group, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, in a chat with journalists, said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has brought a renewed understanding of what governance can be, with its focused, methodological approach to governance that is as humane as it is liberating and inclusive.

Osaigbovo, who is a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, said, “In Edo state, we are privileged to have a government run by Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has made our state a standard bearer in a number of development initiatives. The state government has shown uncommon zeal in pursuing an industrialisation roadmap that is transforming the state into an investment haven for big-ticket projects.”

He said the group, New Phase of Edo, remains resolute in support of the governor’s reelection and would rally other groups and supporters to ensure that the Obaseki/Shaibu ticket is returned for a second term in office.

He stressed, “We are very sure that Edo people would want this government to continue in office because they have been treated to a refined, dignified government that they can be proud of, a government that has placed development at the heart of its initiatives and ensured that every penny spent by government is to better the lot of the average Edo person.

“The numerous initiatives and programmes strewn across the length and breadth of the state are a testament to the governor’s undying passion to see Edo stand tall among the league of states in Nigeria. So, for these and more, we are solidly behind the governor.”