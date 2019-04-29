Eden East Festival: Culture, tourism potentials beckon

By Sebastine Obasi

Uzoakwa community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State is assuming the cultural hub of the East, courtesy of the Eden East Festival, being annually promoted by an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Casmir Maduafokwa.

The 2018 edition, held last Christmas, which featured more than 20 cultural groups from the South East attracted visitors from all over the country and beyond, including a Russian family that visited Nigeria for the first time. There is no gainsaying the fact that the present generation of South Easterners are now embracing their cultural heritage, which for many years appeared to have been abandoned as they trooped to the cities in search of green pasture.

For the younger ones who sparingly visit home, the Eden East festival provides an opportunity to appreciate the culture handed down by their great grand fathers, which needs to be bequeathed to the upcoming generation. The last edition provided opportunity for people to see the popular Theresa Onuora and her Egedege Dance Group from Nnewi, as well as the famous Nkpokiti Dance Group, from Umunze in Aguata Local Government Area. Other groups that featured included; Onyika Odoro and Zebra groups both from Uli, Akubuma Dance from Orsumoghu, Otuodum from Eziama, Uli and Igba Obi, from Ubahekwem. Some others were Umunnmehi Cultural Dance Group, Ihiala, Agaba Ntuebi also from Umunnamehi, Ihiala, Ogba Mgbada, Umunnamehi, Igberi Oba from Uzoakwa and Ebube Agu from Orsumoghu. Apart from showcasing the cultural heritage of the people, the festival provides a boost for tourism in Ihiala.

Giving an insight into the essence of the festival, the promoter, Maduafokwa stated; “Eden East festival is gathering momentum. The essence of the festival is to encourage local entertainers, dancers, masquerades, some of them that have disappeared to encourage them and recreate them, as well as new ones. “Apart from the festival, within the year we encourage or sponsor groups that want to establish bands or dance groups in communities in Anambra State or South East that we know are about to create a sustainable community platform, sustainable in the sense that at least commercially, there is something in it for those that are involved. Also, in terms of replacement succession, there is some continuity. Maduafokwa reiterated the need for continuity and the enlistment of the younger ones into the various dance groups in every community. “There is need to have some anchor community to engender continuity. Every village has its dance group or cultural association. “Part of the Eden East is to recreate and support financially dance groups in the various communities in the South East. The primary purpose is not only to entertain, but to spur traditional institutions to encourage the youths to embrace our culture.

Worthy of note is the concept of establishing an integrated development project to boost tourism. According to Maduafokwa, “Tourism is enabled by such cultural festival in the communities. We want to establish infrastructure to encourage visitors to come down to the East. Over 2 million square metres of land is being acquired to establish an integrated development from recreational to scenic tourism, sporting and a non seasonal kind of business.

“It is a joint venture between the Eden East Company and the community. Our own village, Umudike, Uzoakwa is supposed to own the land in question. It is ancestral land that has been unused. An agreement has been signed to that effect.

“Eden East is still waiting for the community to resolve the internal wrangling. We cannot make investments when there is squabble. The community has to agree 100 percent before we venture into the project. It is meant to benefit every member of the community. “Foreign investors are expected from Europe, America and Asia,” Maduafokwa added.”