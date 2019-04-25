EAU honours notable Nigerians

THE European America University in Common Wealth of Dominican has conferred honorary doctorate degrees on notable Nigerians. The awardees include: Oba Muftau Hamzat the Olu of Afowowa Sogaade, Ogun state. Dr (Mrs.) Apolonia Eke, the executive director Amazing Care Foundation, DIG Emmanuel Tom Iyang rtd. Former HOD, ITC Department, Nigeria Police Force and DSP, Adedoyin Karmarudeen, Headmaster Police Training School, Ikeja Lagos, and Dr. Bala Mohammed, Transport Officer, Ecological Fund Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Speaking at the conferment held at UNILAG, the EAU Africa representative, Professor Simeon Nnaji in his remark explained that the EAU proposed through its African Operation Office to confer honorary doctorate degrees on those who have made outstanding contribution in academics, politics, business, administration, religion and service in the development of humanity in general.

Meanwhile, an erudite scholar and senior lecturer at Alders-gate University Philippines, Dr. Cole who delivered the key note address on “Nigeria as an Emerging Economy” said that Nigeria is a large market for the world. According to him, Nigeria, as a large market for the world, proper care must be taken to harness the natural and human resources.

He urged that all hands must be on deck to move the nation forward through public and private sector partnership, adding that lack of good governance, integrity in leadership and corruption have hindered the development of the country.

He, however said that the challenge could be corrected by a new generation of leaders who are selfless and corrupt free, adding, ‘’It is part of our mission to sensitize the Nigerian leaders in various position to embrace the virtues of integrity in Leadership position to move the nation forward.