Easter: Transcorp Hilton Abuja fetes kids with ‘Eggciting’ time

By Victoria Ojeme

Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, has promised its guests and customers an exciting Easter Brunch with an unlimited rounds of goodness spread across the hotel’s buffet, just as the kids will be indulged with the Hilton’s ‘Eggciting’.

Kevin Brett, the recently appointed General Manager of the hotel, said “We are set to create a refreshing and truly festive experience for our guests during the Easter weekend.”

He added that the Hilton’s ‘Eggciting’ is one of the most fascinating activities for the little ones, comprising buffet corner and special Easter chocolate.

Other exciting packages for the kids during the Easter weekend include egg races, egg hunting egg painting, face painting and swimming pool games.

There are also kids club activities, aerobics classes and tennis tournament.

Also speaking on the hotel’s plans, the Public Relations Manager, Shola Adeyemo, said “the hotel is promising both old and prospective guest a festive treat this season.”

“Beyond the luxury accommodation, festive dining and entertainment, the highlight of the package for the season is the popular Easter Brunch . It is a perennial favourite with the weekend brunching crowd in the city.”

He added “This year, we promise our esteemed customers and guests an unlimited rounds of goodness spread across the buffet at the famous Bukka Restaurant.

“Our customers and guests can now enjoy Easter Sunday at interesting discount off the price of a sumptuous brunch of specially selected buffet highlights such as oven-roasted lamb and hot cross buns at the Bukka and Fulani Pool Restaurants,” the statement said.

Adeyemo also informed that the hotel’s chefs have decked up a magnificent Easter feast that is larger than usual with all the trimmings, seasonal favourites and endless buffet on Nigerian and continental specialities.