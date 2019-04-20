Easter: Show love, live in peace, says Oyetola

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and love in the spirit of the Easter celebration.



In a message to mark the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the triumph of life over death and darkness, Governor Oyetola urged the people “to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Easter to show love to fellow citizens, live in peace with neighbours and sacrifice for the betterment of the society.”

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, Governor Oyetola enjoined Christians to emulate the traits of humility, selflessness, tolerance and courage as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: “The lessons learnt from the Lenten season which heralded the Easter Celebration should continue to radiate in the lives of Christians.

“Let us continue to be hopeful as we pray for continued peace, progress and unity of the country and the advancement of the State of Osun.

“I rejoice with our Christian brethren and wish all a Happy Easter Celebration.”