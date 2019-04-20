Easter: Pray for national rebirth, PDP urges Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called on Nigerians to use the Easter celebrations to pray for national rebirth.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja

Ologbondiyan also urged Nigerians to pray for the fulfillment of their aspiration for a safe and prosperous nation where love, truth and justice would prevail.

He said that the Easter festival, which marks the celebration of the resurrection of the Jesus Christ from the dead, offers great lessons on the inevitable victory of life over death; truth over falsehood; light over darkness; and freedom over captivity.

“Nigerians must therefore use this occasion to rekindle their bonds of love, unity and oneness of purpose, while standing firm against oppressive forces that are using intimidation, lies, institutional manipulations, propaganda and deprivation in their desperation to divide, subjugate and ultimately subvert our will as a people.

“The message of Easter amply demonstrates to us that no matter how long evil, falsehood or darkness appear to thrive in the life of a people; good, truth and the light will always prevail at the end of the day,” Ologbondiyan said.

He called on Nigerians to, in their usual brotherliness, use the occasion to show love to one another, particularly to victims of insurgency and bloodletting that have been ravaging the nation in the last four years.

Ologbondiyan also encouraged Nigerians to remain optimistic in their expectation and hope that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would retrieve his mandate at the tribunal.

This, according to him, will be a pathway to national rebirth and the return of the nation to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“The PDP prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a very happy Easter celebration,” he said.