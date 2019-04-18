Easter: Nigerians must reinforce the bond of brotherhood – Buhari

Calls for more prayers against bandits, other criminals

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country.



The president, in an Easter message to Nigerians, said that the call had become necessary in view of the fact that “the nation is currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence”.

“Nigerians must reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive country must share.

“We must not allow the few bad elements in our communities to put asunder our communal tendencies and chords of unity.

“I know from my regular interactions with security chiefs, state governors, victims and members of communities caught up in the unfortunate cycle of violence, that Nigerians are united against the evil minority.

“This administration will do all it takes to adequately equip and motivate our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to enable them successfully confront these security challenges.

“We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

“On this holy occasion, I enjoin all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country.

“I also urge you not to lose hope of a brighter and greater future for the country when we do the right things in love. Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning.’’

President Buhari reassured Nigerians that he would not take the import of his re-election for granted, especially the expectations of majority of Nigerians towards providing adequate security, fixing the economy and fighting corruption.

“The obligation of this administration as we prepare to take governance to the Next Level, is to continue to provide dedicated and honest leadership, where every citizen, irrespective of religion or ethnic origin, feels secure to live, invest and prosper; where public office holders are accountable; and law breakers are brought to justice,’’ he added.

On the celebration of Easter 2019, the president rejoiced with all Nigerians, especially the Christian brethren, on the glorious occasion.

“Easter is the most important feast in the Christian calendar and represents God’s redemptive mission over humanity, the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair and good over evil.

“The Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a time to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, humility, courage and endurance, which Christ embodied and remarkably demonstrated, during His earthly ministry,’’ he said.

He, therefore, wished all the Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world, who are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a Happy Easter.(NAN)