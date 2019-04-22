Easter: Governor Ahmed salutes Christians

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

……Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has called on all Nigerians to use this period of Easter celebration to reflect on lessons and teachings of the celebration and its significance to build a virile nation.

The State Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, advised Nigerians to imbibe and uphold the spirit of love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence which Jesus promoted.



The Governor also urged Nigerians to shun hatred and bigotry, which Christ preached against before paying the ultimate price on the cross.

The Governor particularly advised Christian adherents to use the period to reflect on their individual and collective roles towards promoting and sustaining the teaching of love, peace and harmonious co-existence in the nation.

According to the statement,”The period of celebration of the resurrection of Christ should be a period of reflection on the teachings and lessons of the celebration by promoting the virtues of selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance.

“We must therefore see this period as a time that avails us the opportunity to reflect on how to contribute our quotas towards steering our nation to prosperity, stability and growth “.