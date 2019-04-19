Easter Message: We will die to extreme poverty and live to prosperity – Atiku

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Friday in his Easter message encouraged Nigerians to have hope for a new nation.

Atiku who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the last presidential election, stated that Nigeria will die to extreme poverty but will rise again to super prosperous nation.

Disclosing this via his official verified tweeter handle, Abubakar who was accused of being a Cameroonian by the All Progressives Congress and Buhari’s legal team, opined, “Nigeria is going through difficult times. But Easter gives us hope that, as a nation, we will die to challenges and live to our potentials. We will die to extreme poverty and live to extra and prosperity. We will die to strife and be united in life.

State of the Nation address by Atiku

“Even as we celebrate, I urge all Nigerians to remember the men and women of our armed forces, who are even right now in ditches and trenches in order to keep us safe.

“Let us also spare a thought to those who have suffered at the hands of terrorists, marauders and criminals. A new Nigeria is being birthed. A Nigeria of possibilities instead of impossibilities.

“Let us also thank God for the fact that we remain as one nation under God. Where there is unity, there is much hope. Much hope indeed.

“It is with this in mind that I wish the body of Christ and all Nigerians a happy Easter. May God bless us all and may God bless Nigeria.”