Easter: Love as Christ loved, practice Lessons of Lent, Famurewa tells Nigerians

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Famurewa, has called on Nigerians to love their neighbours the same manner Jesus Christ exemplified love during Easter and beyond.

While felicitating with Nigerians, especially Christians in his Easter message, the lawmaker emphasised the need for the citizens of this country to dwell in sacrificial love.

For Famurewa, should the lessons of the Lenten season and Easter be practised to the letter by Nigerians, societies would be better places to live.

He admonished Nigerians to consider the love Jesus Christ lavished on human by dying on the cross for the salvation of mankind even when He didn’t share in the ancestral sin of Adam and Eve.

In the same vein, Famurewa asked Nigerians to repent of their unpatriotic attitudes and show more love to their country.

He enjoined Christians to continue to extend hands of love, generosity and kindness to their fellows and other adherents of other religions.

“I am very delighted to felicitate with Nigerians, especially Christians at this year’s celebration of Easter Festival. Its a great season and celebration and I plead with Nigerians to seize this privilege to rededicacte themselves towards deepening their patriotism to one another and to the nation especially.

“If we can all learn from the lessons of the Lenten season and Easter which include love, kindness, generosity, avoidance of sins and penance, this country will certainly be great again.

“I urge us to celebrate moderately and look around us as there are others who could not afford to celebrate; we should extend love to them by giving them food and clothing. This is part of what Jesus Christ teaches.

“As we celebrate the festival of Easter, I wish us the blessings of the season and may the joy stay with us forever. Amen. Happy Easter,” Famurewa said.

