Easter: Let love conqure all, Mimiko tells Nigerians

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has urged Nigerians of all backgrounds to show love to one another as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Mimiko, in his Easter goodwill message by his Media Aide, John Paul Akinduro, said the season of Easter is a moment for us to reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made to redeem us.

“At Easter, we are reminded of God’s unconditional love for mankind. As followers of Christ, we must follow his examples and emulate his unconditional love to the world. We must embrace the act of selfless living and show love to all regardless of their background or faith,” he said.

The former Governor said no nation can thrive without love and peaceful co-existence. According to him “no religion preaches hate. Hate can not drive out hate, only love conquers all and love is the greatest gift”. He, therefore, urged Christians and all Nigerians to embrace unconditional love, which according to him is a sure path to peaceful co-existence that will guarantee a greater Nigeria.

Mimiko also prayed that “As we celebrate yet another season of the resurrection of Christ, the risen Jesus grant us the grace to show love and compassion to our neighbours, regardless of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.”

