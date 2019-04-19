Easter: Dogara urges Christians to live like Christ, pray for Nigeria

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with Christian faithful across the country on the occasion of Easter, calling on them to live like Jesus Christ and persevere in prayers for the nation.



In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his media aide, Hassan Turaki, the Speaker noted the significance of the period in the lives of Christians and the demonstration of God’s love for mankind without which there will be no Christianity.

While urging Christians to persevere in prayers, Dogara also stated that Nigeria will surely overcome all its challenges, saying they are never insurmountable.

He added that mankind has always triumphed over difficulties no matter how daunting and enormous they seem.

He said: “Indeed, without Easter there would be no Christianity. As the song writer wrote; “when justice called for all my debts: the friend of sinner came instead.” For without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sins. Salvation came to us because Jesus defeated death. And we follow him because he provided the solution to death.”

“Easter is God’s scandalous love when He choose to die for the sins of not His friends but enemies. As Christians who are Christ-like, we must also demonstrate God’s love in us by loving all mankind, forgiving not just friends but enemies, praying for our own leaders and our country.

“Indeed, our nation is faced with daunting challenges, from insecurity resulting in unprecedented bloodletting, massacres and abduction for ransom to poverty, and youth unemployment.

“Daunting and enormous as they are, our challenges are never insurmountable as mankind has always overcame its limitations over time.”

“Let us therefore, not despair but persevere in prayers and supplications. May Christ’s triumph over death bring to live everything that is death in our lives and nation. Wishing us all a God filled Easter celebration. It is well with Nigeria”, the Speaker said.