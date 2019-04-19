Easter: Cleric advises Nigerians to have hope in God

The Ven. Israel Owoyele, Archdeacon of FESTAC Diocese of Lagos West, (Anglican Communion), has advised Nigerians to have hope in God, who is capable of making things better for them.

Owoyele, who is also the Vicar, Church of The Pentecost, FESTAC Town, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He said: “It is a privilege for all Christians to see that the God we serve is a God that is living, that is alive.

“It gives us hope. Whatever situation you are passing through now, believe that God is capable of changing it.

“Whatever situation Nigeria is passing through, I want everyone to believe that the pains of today is for the joy of tomorrow.

“Our morning of joy is approaching and we can get this morning joy in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Vicar urged Nigerians to also believe in God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation.

“As we celebrate Easter, let everybody believe that God’s hand is in the affairs of this nation.

“Let us put away all forms of sins; killings, kidnapping, maiming, all sorts of attack and innocent people being killed,” Owoyele cautioned.