Easter: Church opens hospital, offers free services to tackle maternal mortality in Niger Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

OMEGA Power Ministries, OPM, known for Church charity has, in the spirit of Easter, opened a hospital that would offer free services to tackle maternal and child mortality cases in the Niger Delta.

General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor said the health facility, built in Omuohunwo, an Aluu village in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers state, is focused on ensuring that indigent women receive free antenatal and post delivery care.

Chibuzor, while unveiling the facility said, “By the grace of God OPM free schools have run for over nine years and we have been sustaining it, with church offerings. We started with one. Now we have 11 schools. A lot of money is coming into the church every Sunday.

“If a pastor can use church money to build a school while not use same money to run it and sustain it? If we can sustain school and five free estates we can also sustain this. “Some pastors call me saying I should stop disclosing that a lot of money comes into the church every day, but I will have to say the truth.

“God’s money should be used for God’s people. We made it a specialist hospital because the rate of maternal death is unbelievable. How can a woman carry pregnancy for nine months without going to the hospital? Sometimes they deliver at home and die.

“We are using professionals. I don’t want to compromise standard. We have engaged best hands in the field and they will give good services here.”

Chibuzor noted that there is so much suffering in the land, adding that motivation was scriptural.