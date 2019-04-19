Easter: Church opens free hospital to tackle maternal, child mortality in Niger Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Davies Iheamnachor

OMEGA Power Ministries, OPM, known for Church charity has, in the spirit of Easter, opened a free hospital to tackle maternal and child mortality in the Niger Delta.

General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor said the health facility, built in Omuohunwo, an Aluu village in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers state, is focused on ensuring that indigent women receive free antenatal care during through delivery and post delivery.

Chibuzor, at the facility unveiling, said, “By the grace of God OPM free schools have run for over nine years and we sustain it, with church offerings. We started with one. Now we have 11 schools. A lot of money is coming into the church every Sunday, what are pastors doing with it?

“If a pastor can use church money to build a school while not use the same money to run it and sustain it. If we can sustain the school and five free estates we can also sustain this.

“Some pastors call me saying I should stop disclosing that a lot of money comes into the church every day, but I will have to say the truth.

“God’s money should be used for God’s people. We made it a specialist hospital because the rate of maternal death is unbelievable. How can a woman carry a pregnancy for nine months without going to the hospital, sometimes deliver at home and die?

“We are using professionals. I don’t want to compromise standard. We have engaged best hands in the field and they will give good services here.”

Chibuzor noted that there is so much suffering in the land, adding that motivation and was scriptural.

“OPM is operating 11 schools and it is free. We give free uniforms, books, and lunch. This is a world class health facility. All the equipment here is imported.

“All the rooms are in suits and fully equipped. The hospital has a high standard. We have also made an arrangement that when a woman delivers here we will feed her till she is discharged.

“The hospital is for everybody, Christians of every denomination, Muslims and even pagans can come here and receive free treatment”, he said.

Dr. Enighe Ugboma, Consultant Radiologist, Head of Department of Radiology, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital noted that the hospital has qualified personnel and equipment to achieve its purpose of ending maternal mortality.