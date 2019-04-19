Easter celebration: Ogundoyin doles out gifts to widows, physically challenged

Easter celebration started early in Ibarapa, Oyo State as the lawmaker representing Ibarapa East constituency and speakership aspirant of Oyo 9th assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin doled out gift items to widows and physically challenged persons in the local government.

While distributing gift items to scores of widows, physically challenged and less privileged in his constituency, Ogundoyin called on residents of Oyo state to imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence for State development.

According to him, spending time with widows and less privileged people is obedience to the teaching of Lord Jesus, which is also generously supported by other faiths.

“Jesus Christ, throughout his lifetime, preached peace and love among the people, if we are to imbibe the teachings of Christ, then we must love one another, live in peace and learn to tolerate each other.

“I will also like to commend our people in Ibarapa East and Oyo state at large, for their support to the Peoples Democratic Party at the last elections, assuring them that government will be committed to improving the standard of living of the citizenry.

He said the incoming PDP government will make life better and more meaningful for residents of the state, saying the Governor-Elect Engr Seyi Makinde will fulfil all campaign promises made to electorates.

Speaking on his aspiration for the speakership seat, Ogundoyin noted that leadership of the house depends largely on the decision of members of the house and his party- Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He said, “I believe Oyo state 9th assembly and the executive arm which will be led by the Governor-elect, Engr. Seyi Makinde will record grounding breaking achievements.

“I believe only God gives power, but if my party and other colleagues at the 9th assembly trust me with the speakership position, I will not disappoint them and the great people of Oyo State.”