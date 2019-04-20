Easter: Bello preaches tolerance, sacrifice

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday urged the people of the state to embrace tolerance, sacrifice, unity and selflessness as he felicitated with Christians in his Easter message.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, said the governor extended his best wishes to all citizens, especially the Christian community, on the occasion to mark the death, resurrection and ascension Christ.

“I congratulate Christians on the successful completion of the Lent and Easter celebration. This period reminds everyone of the sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance and commitment of Jesus Christ.

”I call on Nigerians, especially the people of Kogi, to reflect on the lessons of Easter and the teachings of Jesus Christ.

”We place the utmost importance on the freedom in which all human beings can follow their own religion, culture, and traditions freely, regardless of their religious, cultural, or ethnic background, as our civilisation sees diversity as our treasure.

”Religious holidays are exceptional days in which the bonds of fellowship and solidarity are strengthened and the unity and sense of solidarity are reinforced,” Bello said.

He, therefore, urged all Christians in Kogi and around the world to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and peaceful coexistence which defined the life of Jesus Christ.

Bello reiterated his administration’s commitment and readiness to consolidate on the numerous gains achieved so far in the last three years and ensure the continuous improvement of the lot of the people in the years ahead.