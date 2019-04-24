Easter attacks: CAN mourns Sri Lanka bombings, Benue killings, others

Easter attacks

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed sadness over the attacks on Christians in Benue, Gombe, and Adamawa states as well as Sri Lanka Island in South Asia during the Easter celebrations last Sunday.

The attacks left no fewer than 331 persons dead and 440 others suffering multiple injuries.

In his reaction, CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, said it is a tragic irony that the terrorist attacks took place on a day Christians world over were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement on Tuesday by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the CAN President said, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) commiserates with the government and people of Sri Lanka over the terrorist bombing of churches during Easter Sunday Services.

“In this moment of colossal national mourning, CAN, with a heavy heart, stands with the government and people of Sri Lanka. This attack came while the whole world has not yet recovered from the shock of the disastrous fire which ravaged one of France’s most iconic sites, Notre-Dame Cathedral, though the incident was not linked to terror attack.

“The same weekend here in Nigeria, no fewer than 11 were reportedly killed in Benue State during the Easter celebrations.

“No fewer than 20 others died and some 35 others also sustained injuries in other Easter attacks on Christians in Adamawa and Gombe States.

“Our hearts are with the families that are affected and we pray for all those who are recuperating in the hospitals and medical facilities for quick recovery.”

Ayokunle stated that Christians are increasingly becoming endangered species all over the world, stressing that no fewer than 200 innocent women, including a teenage student, Leah Sharibu, have been kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

He added, “Sadly, the government appears powerless in rescuing them and protecting the lives of Nigerians.”

The CAN President called on the United Nations and other global organisations to come to the aid of all the victims in Sri Lanka, France, Nigeria and other countries of the world suffering from similar fate.

He said, “We urge the UN to take a more aggressive lead in championing a global campaign to stop all forms of terror attacks, not just against Christians, Churches and other worship places around the world.

“It should also improve on its provision of relief supports to the victims of terrorism promptly. The situation requires immediate action in order not to get out of hand.

“We equally urge our beloved Sri Lanka brethren, Christians in Nigeria and around the world not to lose faith in God; let us all remain resolute on our faith and confidence in God.”

